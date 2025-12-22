Foggy conditions call for safe driving habits

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dense fog blanketed the area this morning, creating challenging visibility conditions for drivers during the morning rush hour.

The thick fog was particularly noticeable along the Bay Front, where visibility was significantly reduced. When driving in these conditions, safety experts recommend several precautions to help ensure safe travel.

Drivers should reduce their speed and increase following distance to allow for extra braking time. Using low beam headlights and fog lights can improve visibility without creating glare that high beams would cause in foggy conditions.

The right edge of the road or painted lane lines can serve as helpful guides when visibility is poor. Rolling down windows allows drivers to hear approaching traffic, which may be audible even when vehicles aren't visible through thick fog.

Additional safety measures include turning off phones and music to maintain focus on driving conditions. In extreme fog situations, drivers should turn on hazard lights and pull into a safe, off-road location such as a parking lot to wait until conditions improve.

