Wranosky SK8 Games jumps off Saturday, Sept 14 at Wranosky Skate Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the Wranosky SK8 Games this Saturday, September 14, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Wranosky Skate Park.

Participants do not need to pre-register— just go and sign up at the event!

The folks from Wind and Wave Watersports will judge the contest. The judges will make sure it's a fair and fun experience for everyone.

Here’s the schedule for the Best Trick Competition:

• 2:30 p.m. - Ages 12 and under
• 3:30 p.m. - Ages 13 to 17
• 4:30 p.m. - Ages 18 and Up

This event is free to enter and watch, so bring your friends and family along!

For more info, check out the city's website at www.ccparkandrec.com.

