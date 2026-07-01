Violent night in Flour Bluff sends one person to the hospital with stab wounds

A brawl on the 900 block of Flour Bluff Drive left one man stabbed Tuesday evening.

Just before 6:30 p.m., a man started a disturbance with two other men. The disturbance escalated into a fight, and someone pulled a knife.

One man was stabbed and taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Police are still investigating what led to the disturbance and have not determined whether the three people involved knew each other. No charges have been filed.

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