Vehicle fire slows traffic on Highway 358 near Flour Bluff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A vehicle fire is causing delays on Highway 358 eastbound near Ennis Joslin heading into Flour Bluff, according to Nueces County ESD 2.

Emergency crews are on scene working the fire. Drivers in the area should expect delays and use caution around responders on the roadway.

There is no word yet on injuries or what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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