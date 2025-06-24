Texas ten commandments law likely to face legal challenges, expert says

Senate Bill 10 was signed into law by Govenor Greg Abbott on June 21. It will require the Ten Commandments to be displayed in public school classrooms, and is expected to face immediate legal challenges, according to political science experts.

"The moment any Texas school district or school places a copy of the Ten Commandments or begins the policy of placing a copy of the Ten Commandments in a classroom, it's going to get challenged in court," said Mark Jones, Rice University Political Science Professor.

Jones expects a legal battle in Texas to mirror what's happening in Louisiana, where a similar law (House Bill 71) is tied up in the courts. He says groups like the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas (ACLU) will quickly seek to block the law.

"The ACLU or another group is going to file this essentially as a motion asking for injunctive relief, and more likely than not, that's going to be granted," Jones said.

Rice says supporters argue the Ten Commandments have historical significance in American law and culture beyond religious meaning. However, Jones says that's a legal strategy to navigate around constitutional issues.

"The argument that supporters both in Louisiana and Texas are making is that this is part of our cultural values and essentially the bedrock foundations and principles of the foundation of the United States," Jones said.

Locally, Flour Bluff ISD says it's aware of the new law and will work with the Texas Education Agency and legal counsel to ensure compliance. The district says it's awaiting further implementation guidance from state authorities. London ISD and CCISD were also contacted but their media teams are out for summer break.

Jones says even if Texas ultimately wins in court, the timeline is long.

"I would be very surprised to see the Ten Commandments legally on the walls in any Texas classroom during the 2025-2026 school year," Jones said.

