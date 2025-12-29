Section of Glenoak Drive near Waldron Road closed beginning Dec. 29

A small section of Glenoak Drive near Waldron Road will be closed to traffic from Monday, December 29, through Friday, January 2, for utility work. Access to homes will remain available via alternate neighborhood routes.

The temporary closure is necessary to complete water line connections as part of ongoing infrastructure improvements in the area.

Safety remains a top priority, and motorists traveling through this area must follow the posted detour signs to navigate the construction zone. Detours will be clearly marked to ensure minimal disruption and maintain traffic flow around the work site.

Drivers are advised to:

Allow extra travel time when commuting through the area

Follow all posted signs and traffic control devices

Reduce speed in construction zones

Exercise caution around work crews and equipment

