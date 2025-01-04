Sale of Bluff's Landing falls apart, neighbors fear they were duped

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On New Year's Eve, KRIS 6 News reported an Arkansas family was preparing to purchase and operate Bluff's Landing Marina and Lodge. It appeared they assumed responsibility of the grounds before any sale was final. Current owners, Hawkins Family Group, received information that has now put an end to the sale.

Kris Hawkins and Anderson Price of the Hawkins Family Group spoke to KRIS 6 News, but declined an on-camera interview.

They said they put Bluff's Landing up for sale about two years ago. Recently, they received two offers, but the Arkansas Family, the Dougans, came in with an aggressive offer. Hawkins Family Group allowed them to come in and get a feel for the place and were comped one bedroom in the hotel. However, Hawkins and Price said the Dougans failed their financial responsibility of the sale and so the deal was terminated.

Hawkins and Price said they received startling news on Friday. During their holiday break, a light staff was running the place while many otehrs were on vacation. They said the Dougans came in and assumed operations of the marina and lodge. They said the Dougans also took up several rooms in the hotel, using fake credit cards.

Price said their biggest concern is the Dougans may have been selling boat slips, which they were not authorized to do.

Several neighbors reached out to KRIS 6 News expressing concern over Bluff's Landing, but declined on-camera interviews. A few confirmed they had put a deposit down on a boat slip. On Friday, they were told they need to remove their boats immediately, fearing they may have lost their money.

Hawkins and Price have suggested people to dispute the credit card charge to prevent any losses.

They said they have filed a police report with the Corpus Christi Police Department.

KRIS 6 News received videos on Friday of the Arkansas family packing up a small U-Haul trailer to leave.

Efforts to contact Casey Allison and the Dougan family were unsuccessful.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.