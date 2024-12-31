Bluff's Landing new ownership seeks to open boat ramp to the public again

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An Arkansas family is poised to come in to be the new owners of Bluff's Landing Marina and Lodge, and they have a change of mind that they said would benefit the community.

“We’re just hoping to help the community as much as possible, so we would love feedback or any advice from anyone to help because that is our main goal, is to help as many people as possible,” Casey Allison said, public relations manager for the new ownership at Bluff's Landing.

Allison and her family made the move from northern Arkansas to the Coastal Bend when they found an opportunity to run Bluff's Landing Marina and Lodge.

“We thought it was a great opportunity to help the community and we went from there. And, we’re hoping with the transition will go down smoothly. We’re hopeful in the next two weeks that everything will go according to plan,” she said.

They are still in the process of finalizing the agreement, but one of their proposed changes has neighbors talking.

At the end of July, the boat ramp at the marina was closed to the public. To use the ramp, you had to have a boat slip, be a storage tenant, partake in a special event or be a guest of the hotel. That frustrated some boaters.

New ownership wants to open it to the public once again.

“We hope that everyone is happy with the changes once everything is finalized with the title company,” Allison said.

New ownership had a soft opening for Bluff’s Landing Bar and Grill last week. They are hosting a New Year’s Eve party there on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

None of the changes have been made just yet, they are waiting on finalizing paperwork. They hope to be completed in the next couple of weeks. You can follow along their social media pages for an official announcement.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.