Public boat ramp design in Flour Bluff included in 2024 bond package

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Philip Dimmitt Park and Pier is the proposed site for the design of a public boat ramp under bond 2024, which is what many boaters, like Brian Wruble, have been clamoring for.

"This is basically what I've been asking for since we found out about the other boat ramp in Flour Bluff basically shutting down to the public," Wruble said.

Tony Jaramillo

"Flour Bluff is surrounded on all sides by water and we are probably one of the only areas that does not have a public boat ramp," Wruble said

That may soon change if voters pass the city's bond 2024 package.

"We have money on that bond proposal to do some feasibility and design work of a potential launch facility," Councilmember Dan Suckley said.

Tony Jaramillo

Included in proposition B is the $1M boat ramp design at Philip Dimmitt Park and Pier in Flour Bluff, but Wruble believes its impact will extend beyond the Bluff.

"It's not only Flour Bluff, the whole south side of Corpus Christi. From Yorktown to Staples, Everhart, everybody brings their boats down Yorktown," Wruble said.

Tony Jaramillo Philip Dimmit Park & Pier



Councilmember Suckley stressed that the demand for a public ramp has intensified since Bluff's Landing Marina changed its policy.

"They want it really badly. It's been accelerated that desire and that need to get one with the closing of Bluff's Landing facility. That's been frustrating and disappointing to our community, so the need is there," Suckley said.

City of Corpus Christi

Wruble believes the location will work because of who owns the property.

"The city owns this property. So, I think it's a decent location. Would it have been better down closer to Yorktown? Maybe, but the city doesn't own any property over there," he said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.