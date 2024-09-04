Precinct 4 County Commissioner Brent Chesney gives update on Parker Pool

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's been over six months KRIS 6 News reported that big upgrades were coming to Parker Pool. KRIS 6 News reporter Tony Jaramillo asked Precinct 4 County Commissioner, Brent Chesney for the latest update.

"We’re going to redo the kitchen, we’re going to redo the bathroom, we’re going to do redo the pump house, we’re going to do ADA compliance, we’re going to resurface the pool, we’re going to do fence work, electrical work, pretty much a major overhaul of the entire system" Chesney said.

Tony Jaramillo

Mark Thomas has a unique perspective regarding Parker Pool. He’s volunteered with the Coastal Bend Friends of Aquatics to service the pool during its off season for the last few years.

"That’s going to be great that we’re going to get some new pumps, new filters and new systems in here," Thomas said.

Tony Jaramillo

"I live in fear that we when we have the pool open that somethings going to break that cannot be fixed. And we’ve been patching this thing up for years now," Thomas said.

So how is this being paid for?

"Each precinct Commissioner and the judge was given money from the American Rescue Plan Actfunds. This is where I used a good chunk of my ARPA funds to refurbish this project," Chesney said.

Chesney said this project will come in around $560,000

"When we first took this over, we didn’t have any funding. We’d get excited over a hundred dollar bill," Thomas said.

While Chesney and Thomas both said that some of the upgrades wont necessarily be visible or flashy, they both said it is absolutely necessary to stay afloat.

"You can swim because of that stuff in the back. It doesn’t take long for it to go south when something goes bad," Thomas said.

"We wanted to keep it open to the community. It’s a big big staple for the Flour Bluff community, and the island community," Chesney said.

Chesney also said that the pool is now closed for the season and that renovations should begin by the end of September.

