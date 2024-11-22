Part of Flour Bluff Drive to close for utility work

According to a press release from the city, a portion of Flour Bluff Drive will be closed for a few days this coming week for utility work. The work will require a full closure of Flour Bluff Drive between Purdue and Glenoak. The project is expected to begin on Monday, November 25, at 8 a.m. and last until Wednesday, November 27th. Residents will have access to their homes during this process.

The following detours will be in place to redirect traffic around the intersection:

Traffic traveling southbound on Flour Bluff Drive from S.P.I.D. (SH 358) will be detoured at Purdue Road to Waldron Road. If necessary, traffic can take Waldron Road to Glenoak Drive and Glenoak Drive to Flour Bluff Drive.

Traffic traveling northbound on Flour Bluff Drive to S.P.I.D. (SH 358) will be detoured at Glenoak Drive to Waldron Road. If necessary, traffic can then take Waldron Road to Purdue Road and Purdue Road to Flour Bluff Drive.

City of Corpus Christi

As always, safety remains a top priority, and motorists are advised to use alternative routes to avoid delays, remain aware of the work zone, and follow posted signs.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.