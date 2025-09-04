CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just six months ago, KRIS6 News reported on the pothole-riddled Mediterranean Drive in Flour Bluff. Now, the entire road from Laguna Shores Road to Waldron Road is getting a complete makeover.

"This road was horrendous," said Jason McCahan, who lives near Mediterranean Road. "You almost acted like a drunk driver trying to weave in and out of the potholes so you didn't ruin your rims or your shocks."

Mediterranean Drive getting complete repaving after years of pothole problems

For residents like McCahan, the road conditions meant crawling along at just 15 miles per hour to avoid damage to their vehicles.

"Mediterranean? It's been pitiful for a long time," another resident said.

But relief is finally coming for Flour Bluff residents who have endured the bumpy commute for years.

Kirk Parker, who has lived in the neighborhood for 25 years, has watched the asphalt deteriorate over time. He says the area gets heavy traffic from boaters and other travelers, making the road repairs essential.

"Oh my God. We've been basically begging them to fix this forever," Parker said. "They would come in and throw in this stuff in potholes and within two days it was out of the potholes," Parker said.

Construction crews have been spotted working in the area this week, and the city confirmed that a permanent solution is underway.

Through the city's Rapid Pavement Program, crews are completely removing the old asphalt and repaving the entire length of Mediterranean Drice with new asphalt – covering about a mile of roadway.

"We are so happy that they're finally fixing it," Parker said.

City engineers expect the project to be completed by next week, bringing an end to years of frustrating commutes for Flour Bluff residents.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!