McCrann Insurance, In The Game partner up for Family Health Fair

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Making sure you and your family are healthy isn’t something you want to gamble on, and with the deadline for open enrollment nearing soon, there’s an opportunity for Coastal Bend neighbors to learn about their benefits and access before it’s too late.

McCrann Insurance is partnering with In The Game Funtrackers to host a Coastal Bend Family Health Fair on Saturday, Jan. 11 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The goal is to remind neighbors that this is the final weekend for open enrollment.

Licensed Agent with McCann April Vasquez said most people don’t know they qualify for as little as $0 for health insurance to just a few dollars a month.

“We did have a family of seven that was paying $1600 a month. They came in, did open enrollment through us, and we were able to get them something for at least $11.83,” Vasquez said.

The health fair is also to let neighbors know what community services are available for them, but relaying that information in a non-traditional way with the help of non-profits and organizations.

“Showing people hands-on CPR, also doing stuff from fitness to live zumba to different stuff involving kids and adults. So it’s more of a personal one-on-one interactive thing,” Vasquez said.

Vasquez said that insurance can be as simple as the satisfaction of knowing everything will be okay, because health is your wealth.

“Whether it be mental or financial. There’s nothing more satisfying than having that relief off their shoulders,” Vasquez said.

In Texas, 27% of Hispanics are uninsured. Vasquez said this could be because many might not think they qualify.

“As long as you make $15,060 in income per this coming year you do qualify,” Vasquez said,

And although learning about your benefits could come with a financial change, they want to make that transition as smooth as possible for you and your family.

“So we ask you who your doctors are, what medications you take. We will make sure we get you something that is convenient for you so you don’t lose out on something like that. Because the worst thing is having someone that you’re so used to and then having to change,” Vasquez said.

And since the event will be taking place at In The Game, Sales and Marketing Manager Hope Rivas said why not make a day out of it?

“After the event stick around, get some credits on that game card and enjoy a go-kart ride, an arcade game, maybe some air hockey for you and your child. And if you get hungry around that lunch time mark, we also have a full restaurant with healthy options. We have the impossible burger, a gluten free pizza as well as a grilled chicken wrap,” Rivas said.

