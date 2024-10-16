Local anglers comment on Bass Pro Shops potentially coming to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As KRIS 6 News reported, Bass Pro Shops is considering Corpus Christi as an expansion site.

KRIS 6 News reporter Tony Jaramillo spoke with local anglers about the potential addition. Will the locals stick to mom-and-pop businesses, like Roy's Bait and Tackle or switch to Bass Pro Shops?



"Awesome! Oh wow," Cameron Shia said.

"I'm excited. I think I've been to bass pro shop like four times," Adrian Guiterrez said.

"I think that's great. Great because it's going to supply us and we won't have to go looking here and there all over for our size weights, our lines," Margie Suarez said.

That's how some members of the fishing community felt about finding out Bass Pro Shops is selecting Corpus Christi as a possible expansion site.

Suarez is one of those avid anglers.

KRIS 6 News asked if her go-to location for fishing gear would be a local business or Bass Pro Shops.

"I would go to Bass [Pro Shops]. If it was here, yes I would," Suarez said.



Both she and other neighbors added that it comes down to the variety of merchandise available at the store.

"Variety of fishing equipment and gear," Suarez said.

"Man, everything and more. I think they offer food and beer too, I think so," Gutierrez said.



"People drive many miles to get things there to fish and camp and those type of things. I think it'll do very well in this area," Shia said.

They said the economic impact they city could reel in is another plus.

"It'll bring jobs. That's something that we could use here in Corpus," Suarez said.

"These companies that go up like this, they offer opportunities for locals to get a job, and to grow and that's a big thing," Gutierrez said.

KRIS 6 News reached out to Roy’s Bait and Tackle and they said they were not ready to comment at this time.

