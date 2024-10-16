Bass Pro Shop coming to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — On Wednesday morning, Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo announced that Bass Pro Shops is coming to Corpus Christi.

During a Wednesday morning news conference at Corpus Christi City Hall, Guajardo explained she has been in discussions with Bass Pro Shops for the last two years. She was working under a strict non-disclosure agreement.

Bass Pro Shops is a favorite for hunting, fishing, and outdoor enthusiasts. They have been exploring an opportunity to come to Corpus Christi.

"It's a long time in the making," Guajardo said.

She explained Bass Pro Shops could create hundreds of jobs and drive tourism to Corpus Christi.

Over the past decade, Bass Pro Shops has also consistently invested more than 10 percent of its earnings back into local economies to support conservation efforts.

"They also have a serious commitment to the U.S. military and our veterans," Guajardo said.

So far, Bass Pro Shops has opened 16 stores in Texas. The location for the Corpus Christi store has not been chosen at this time.

Currently, the closest Bass Pro Shop to Corpus Christi is the store in Harlingen, followed by the store in San Antonio.

