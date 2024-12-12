Like father like daughter; Young woman follows in her firefighter dad's footsteps

They say the apple doesn't fall far from the tree., but thats exactly the case with Johnathan and Danielle Vela.

Johnathan has been a firefighter for Nueces County Emergency Services District (ESD) 2 for five years. He responds to emergencies on Padre Island and in Flour Bluff. His 18-year-old daughter Danielle is on track to follow in his footsteps as a firefighter, following her graduation from Del Mar College's Regional Fire Academy this week.

“He is 100% the reason why I want to be a firefighter.” Danielle Vela said. “I love to make my dad proud and be in the same job as him, or soon to be."

Johnathan decided to become a firefighter later in his life compared to his daughter.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. Like I said, life just set me on a different path and I decided to get into it before I got too old," Johnathan Vela said. “I guess some people kinda ‘let me just jump into this field for maybe like a paycheck or something, but I really enjoy helping others.”

Danielle saw how much her father loves his job, and decided that it was the career path for her as well. She enrolled in a one-semester long fire academy at Del Mar College.

“I have actually never had a strong passion for any specific job. But then my dad become a firefighter. And about sophomore year, I decided that I wanted to try it too. He’s very inspiring. I’ve never heard him come home and be like ‘I don’t want to go to work.’ He loves work. He always wants to be at work," Danielle said.

Johnathan, along with his fellow firefighters from Nueces County ESD 2, attended Danielle's graduation from the Del Mar College Regional Fire Academy on Tuesday.

“I was holding back tears. The guys were there, so I had to…They see my tough side. She sees my soft side," Johnathan said.

Danielle still has more schooling left to complete before she can apply for jobs as a firefighter. She plans to take the next step on her journey and train to become EMT/Paramedic certified starting in January. Her dad said he's proud of her for fearlessly entering into a mostly male-dominated field.

“At first, I was a little worried, because you know, I’m here already. I kinda know what its like. But, she can take care of herself. She’s a strong woman," Johnathan said.

Danielle strives to inspire more young women to become firefighters as well.

“I hope to pave the way for other women and show them, just because it may be more difficult for us and challenging, mentally and physically, since we are biologically weaker than men, it doesn't mean we can’t do it. It just means we need to work harder," Danielle said.

Danielle does not know which fire departments she will apply to after she receives all of her credentials, but she said she wouldn't mind working for Nueces County Emergency Services District, just like her biggest inspiration.

“I would love to have the opportunity to work with my dad, considering he’s the one who brought me to this field, so I would really love that," Danielle said.

