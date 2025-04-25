Just days away from Election Day as Flour Bluff ISD asks voters to consider $193 million bond proposal

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As KRIS6 News previously reported, Flour Bluff Independent School District (FBISD) is asking voters to consider three bond proposals totaling $193 million to address aging facilities and growing enrollment.

The bond is split into three separate propositions that would fund infrastructure improvements, expand spaces for skilled trades and ROTC, and renovate parts of Hornet Stadium.

Superintendent Chris Steinbruck explained the need for the bond stems from the district's significant growth over the years.

"When the plant was built, we had less than 2,000 students in the district, and today we have almost 5,600 students. And there's several buildings on Hustle and Hornet that didn't exist when that central plant was built," Steinbruck said.

The three propositions include:

Proposition A: Focuses on infrastructure at 10 cents per $100 valuation of assessed property value

Proposition B: Would expand spaces for skilled trades and ROTC at 6 cents per $100 valuation

Proposition C: Would renovate the Hornet Stadium at 2 cents per $100 valuation

Some residents support the investment, including Drew Altenberg, who has children attending the district.

"Yes, and just because I have two kids that actually come to this school, I just want to make sure the facilities are adequate for their needs. Keep improving on the school facilities and furthering their careers," Altenberg said.

However, not all residents share that perspective. Some express concern about the financial impact, including Ralph Gomez, who owns rental properties in the area.

"I'm voting no. That is very excessive. Rents are going to go up. I own a few rental properties. These people that I have that are renting from me, they're barely getting by," Gomez said.

District officials expect the projects, if approved, would be completed over a five-year timeline.

"We're going to work really, really hard to make sure that we deliver the community's wishes and we're going to respect the community's wishes, whatever they are. We're going to stretch every dollar of our taxpayer dollar to invest in the facilities," Steinbruck said.

Early voting will end on April 29, with Election Day on May 3. The district says they are offering two more tours of the facilities for voters seeking more information about the bond.

