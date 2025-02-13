Flour Bluff ISD $193M bond proposal heads to May ballot after long-term planning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff ISD’s proposed bond proposal is heading to the May ballot following extensive studies and discussions. The district conducted meetings at each campus and reviewed the findings with a long-range planning committee of over 100 members. The committee assessed student enrollment trends, safety measures, and other key factors before the school board unanimously decided to move forward with the proposal.

“They got to tour the facilities firsthand, some of the state of the facilities,” said FBISD Superintendent Chris Steinbruck.

Flour Bluff ISD bond proposal heads to May ballot after long-term planning

The bond is divided into three proposals. Proposition A includes general district renovations and the replacement of the central plant, which runs the district’s HVAC system.

“Our existing central plant was built in 1966, and that central plant provides heating and air conditioning throughout the entire district,” Steinbruck said.

Prop B includes improvements for career and technical education spaces at the district.

“Renovating and expanding our space for our Naval Junior ROTC program,” Steinbruck said.

Proposition C focuses on improvements to Hornet Stadium but does not include any changes to the field itself.

“Safety improvements, renovations to extend the life of Hornet Stadium,” Steinbruck added.

So what could these improvements cost?

For taxpayers in the 78418 area, those 65 years old and older with a homestead exemption would not see an increase in taxes. For others with a homestead exemption, the estimated tax rate would be about 18 cents per $100 of assessed property value.

“For the average home of $250,000, they would see approximately a $37 per month increase on their tax bill,” Steinbruck explained.

Despite the potential increase, FBISD officials stated that the projected rate of 95 cents per $100 would still be among the lowest in the Corpus Christi area.

Flour Bluff ISD parent John Gage, who owns property on both the island and in Flour Bluff, shared his perspective on the bond’s impact.

“Once you’ve seen how bad the facilities are and how we’ve pushed the fiscal responsibility down the road, we’re at the point where we really can’t not do something about it,” Gage said.

The district will soon announce a series of weekly meetings where the superintendent or staff will take parents and voters on a tour of the changes that could be made with this bond.

