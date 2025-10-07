House fire destroys home on Scotland Drive, no injuries reported

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A residential structure fire destroyed a home in the 500 block of Scotland Drive early this morning, but quick action by multiple fire departments prevented the flames from spreading to nearby properties.

At approximately 3:00 a.m., units from Corpus Christi Fire Department (CCFD), Emergency Services District 2 (ESD 2), and NAS Fire responded to reports of a house fire. Upon arrival, first responders encountered a structure engulfed in heavy flames.

Crews immediately deployed multiple hose lines to combat the fire. The three departments coordinated their efforts seamlessly, working hand in hand to ensure the fire did not spread to adjacent homes and structures in the neighborhood.

The residence was declared a total loss due to the extensive damage. However, officials report that no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and fire officials have not released additional details about the incident at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.