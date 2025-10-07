Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus ChristiFlour Bluff

Actions

House fire destroys home on Scotland Drive, no injuries reported

House fire in Flour Bluff
Nueces County ESD #2
House fire in Flour Bluff
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A residential structure fire destroyed a home in the 500 block of Scotland Drive early this morning, but quick action by multiple fire departments prevented the flames from spreading to nearby properties.

At approximately 3:00 a.m., units from Corpus Christi Fire Department (CCFD), Emergency Services District 2 (ESD 2), and NAS Fire responded to reports of a house fire. Upon arrival, first responders encountered a structure engulfed in heavy flames.

Crews immediately deployed multiple hose lines to combat the fire. The three departments coordinated their efforts seamlessly, working hand in hand to ensure the fire did not spread to adjacent homes and structures in the neighborhood.

The residence was declared a total loss due to the extensive damage. However, officials report that no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and fire officials have not released additional details about the incident at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hispanic Heritage Month