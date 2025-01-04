Homeowner defends his family from threatening man; Police on the search

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — At 6:51 p.m., Friday night, officers with CCPD were sent out to a call on the 1600 block of Graham Road in Flour Bluff.

Officers spoke with the homeowner who said that an unknown man was in his backyard with something in his hand. The unknown man was also making several threatening movements towards the homeowner. The man said he feared for the safety of his family and himself. He went inside to get a firearm and shot at the threatening man in his backyard. It is not known if the man was shot, but he did flee the backyard into a neighboring field.

Officers set up a perimeter around the area where the suspect was last seen. K9 officers, and drone operators with CCPD and CCFD conducted an extensive search of the area, but the suspect was not found.

Local hospitals and emergency rooms were contacted, but the subject was not located.

This is an active investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please call Corpus Christi Police Detectives at (361) 886-2840. Anyone who would like to keep their identity secret and still provide information to Detectives should call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.