Former NBA referee teaches Flour Bluff students how it's done

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — On Friday, former NBA referee Gary Zielinski visited Flour Bluff High School to conduct a mini-basketball officiating clinic.

Flour Bluff ISD has started offering classes for high school students to become referees.

Manny Venegas - KRIS 6 News

Gary Zielinski officiated more than 1,100 regular-season games as well as 18 playoff games in the NBA. Before joining the NBA’s officiating staff, he worked as a referee for four seasons in the WNBA and seven seasons in the Continental Basketball Association. Gary also worked seven seasons in the Continental Basketball Association. Gary was also named the NBA Youth and Amateur Officiating Development Lead as announced by Byron Spruell, NBA President of League Operations.

