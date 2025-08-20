Flour Bluff NJROTC honored by Nueces County Commissioners Court for National and State Titles

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Nueces County Commissioners Court was filled with Navy Junior ROTC cadets from Flour Bluff High School this morning as they were formally recognized for their outstanding achievements — including recent National and State Championship victories.

The Commissioners also highlighted the cadets' success in the highly competitive Brain Brawl academic competition, as well as their commitment to community service, logging impressive volunteer hours that have made a lasting impact across the Coastal Bend.

Some of the titles the cadets were recognized for included drill, academics, and physical training categories.

"To win anything, we practice constantly. Every time we leave school, we're there until 6:15 p.m., practicing for any competition from national drill meets to local drill meets," said Senior Cadet Gabriel Graham.

Judge Benavides offered thoughtful words of advice about leadership, discipline, and service, and took time to hear more about the cadets’ recent wins.

The cadets said they enjoy the friendships they've made over the years. They are also happy to serve the community, whereas 50 cadets participated in a highway cleanup last weekend along SPID near Oso Bay.