Flour Bluff ISD school board member arrested, accused of racing on highway over 100 mph

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX —



A Flour Bluff ISD school board member was arrested this weekend and accused of racing another vehicle at speeds topping 100 mph on State Highway 44.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by KRIS 6 News, 48-year-old David Gerlach may have been traveling more than 100 mph on State Highway 44.

On Saturday, just after noon, a trooper was parked along the highway and saw a Ford Mustang racing someone in a Corvette.

The trooper said the vehicles were traveling over 100 mph in a 70 mph speed limit zone.

The trooper tried to pull over both vehicles on Highway 44 near FM 1694, but the Corvette took off.

The trooper arrested Gerlach and charged him with racing on the highway and carrying an unlawful weapon because he had a handgun in his belt.

Gerlach was released from the Nueces County Jail on $1,000 bond.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!