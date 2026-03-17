Flour Bluff ISD celebrates newly renovated baseball and softball fields with community event tonight

Flour Bluff ISD is celebrating renovated baseball and softball facilities tonight with a public walkthrough and games at the Flour Bluff Athletic Complex.

The district completed renovations to its baseball and softball fields made possible through its 2025 bond. The upgrades include new turf, dugouts, scoreboards, batting cages, and an extended softball backstop.

The district says the improvements will also reduce water usage and lower long-term maintenance costs.

The public is invited to a walkthrough tonight at the Flour Bluff Athletic Complex on Waldron Road. Baseball and softball games tip off at 7 p.m. following the tour.

Tonight is also Youth Night. All youth baseball and softball players are invited to join the celebration.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.