Flour Bluff grass fire spreads to fence before crews quickly extinguish blaze

The cause of a grass fire in Flour Bluff that broke out Wednesday evening remains unknown.

The fire started on Whitley Drive around 6 p.m. By the time crews arrived, the grass fire had spread to a nearby fence, setting it ablaze.

A neighbor was using a garden hose to keep the flames from spreading before crews arrived.

Nueces County ESD 2, the Corpus Christi Fire Department, and NAS responded to the fire. Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

No homes in the area were damaged and there were no injuries.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!