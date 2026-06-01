Flour Bluff Drive reconstruction contract on Tuesday's council agenda

Corpus Christi city council members will vote Tuesday on a resolution to award a $23.2 million contract for the reconstruction of Flour Bluff Drive.

If the council votes in favor of the resolution, Flour Bluff Drive from Don Patricio Road to Yorktown Boulevard would receive significant improvements.

The project includes new pavement, sidewalks, curbs, gutters, ADA-compliant ramps, new signs, street lighting upgrades and utility improvements.

Work would begin in July 2026 with a completion date of October 2029. Funding for the project comes from a 2022 street bond proposition.

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