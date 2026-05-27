Flour Bluff 7th grader Corbin Trevino finishes tied for 55th at Scripps National Spelling Bee

A Flour Bluff Junior High student has wrapped up his run at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., finishing tied for 55th place in the national tournament.

Corbin Trevino, 13, competed as speller No. 205, representing KRIS Communications out of Corpus Christi, Texas. The 7th grader made it through six rounds of competition before his run ended in Round 6 on the word "aiguille," which he spelled "eguile."

Along the way, Trevino correctly spelled "Palaihnihan" in Round 1, answered a vocabulary question about the word "rabid" in Round 2, met the spelling test threshold in Round 3, spelled "mesode" in Round 4, and correctly defined "scintilla" as "a barely perceptible amount" in Round 5.

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