Fires in Corpus Christi linked to heater, fireplace, and RV heating system failures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to several fire incidents Monday night as a result of people trying to stay warm during this week's Artic blast.

One of the fires happened in Flour Bluff on the 200 block of Caribbean Dr. where an RV and three other cars caught fire.

Assistant Fire Chief Billy Belyeu confirmed that there were no injuries to the residents or firefighters during this fire.

KRIS 6 NEWS

Assistant Fire Chief Billy Belyeu said the cause of this fire was the RV's internal heating system. He warned how dangerous some methods for staying warm can be and gave tips on how to be safe.

"Do not use an extension cord to extend the ability plug that space heater in. Also make sure that your space heaters are laboratory approved," said Belyeu.

He also gave tips when dealing with generators.

"If you’re going to use a generator just in case you lose power, make sure you use a generator at least 10 feet away from your structure and you don’t have that chance of having some of those combustible gases flow back into your house," said Belyeu

He reminds residents not to use a generator inside their homes and warned against the dangers of using appliances for heat.

"Do not heat your home with appliances such as a stove or range. Cause there's risk of carbon monoxide filling up the home and it becomes a dangerous situation," said Belyeu.

KRIS 6 NEWS

The Assistant Fire Chief also provided insight on fireplaces as well.

"So, making sure that your fireplaces are not loaded with too much wood. The fireplaces that are built now in modern homes are not built to sustain heavy fire-loads," said Belyeu.

KRIS 6 NEWS

Assistant Fire Chief Belyeu told KRIS 6 that the two other fires happened as a result of a space heater on a dresser and issues with a gas fireplace.

