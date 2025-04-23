Early voting is on! $193M in school bonds proposed for FB-ISD

Voters will soon decide on a $193 million bond package that would fund major improvements across the local school district, including facility modernization, career education spaces, and stadium renovations.

The proposal includes three separate bond measures: Proposition A ($110.8 million), Proposition B ($67.2 million), and Proposition C ($15.4 million).

Early voting begins Tuesday, April 22, 2025, and runs through Tuesday, April 29, 2025. Election Day is Saturday, May 3, 2025.

Proposition A, the largest measure at $110.8 million, would fund general facilities improvements, safety and security enhancements, and modernization projects. This includes renovating campus and district infrastructure, replacing aging utility plants, and upgrading technology infrastructure.

Proposition B allocates $67.2 million toward academic and career and technical education spaces. The funds would support the construction and renovation of career and technical education facilities for skilled trades, fine arts classrooms, and a physical education gym. It would also improve outdoor learning spaces and renovate the Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps facilities.

Proposition C, the smallest measure, designates $15.4 million specifically for Hornet Stadium renovations and safety improvements.

Each proposition includes detailed breakdowns of planned improvements, from replacing aging buses to enhancing district traffic flow and increasing high school cafeteria capacity.

_____________________

WHERE TO VOTE:

**Only registered voters who live in these districts may vote at these locations.**

NUECES COUNTY COURTHOUSE 901 Leopard, Corpus Christi, Texas 78401

AGUA DULCE ISD - ADMINISTRATION BUILDING 1 Longhorn Dr., Agua Dulce, Texas 78330

BISHOP MULTIPURPOSE BUILDING 115 South Ash Street, Bishop, Texas 78343 ISLAND

PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH 14030 Fortuna Bay Dr., Corpus Christi, Texas 78418

JANET F. HARTE LIBRARY (NEXT TO FLOUR BLUFF HIGH SCHOOL) 2629 Waldron Rd., Corpus Christi, Texas 78418

PETRONILA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 2391 County Road 67, Robstown, Texas 78380

