Dash cam video captures multi-vehicle crash on JFK Causeway

Dash cam video captured a multi-vehicle crash on the JFK Causeway as it happened.

Viewer Kimberly Alexander recorded the video while headed east toward the JFK Causeway. In the footage, vehicles ahead slow down in the left lane. A driver in a dark-colored car passes Alexander's vehicle without slowing down and rear-ends an SUV. By the time the crash is over, four vehicles are damaged.

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WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:



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The driver of a small white car was among the victims of the crash. She refused medical attention but was shaken up by the incident.

The crash caused a major traffic slowdown in the area.

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