Corpus Christi libraries partner with astronomical society to offer free telescope for stargazers

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX —



The stars are about to get a lot closer for families in Corpus Christi.

The Corpus Christi Public Libraries are teaming up with the Corpus Christi Astronomical Society to put astronomy within reach for everyone. The group is donating a telescope that anyone can borrow as part of the Library Telescope Program.

The new telescope will be ready to check out starting Monday. Keep in mind that star viewing will depend on the weather.

Community members can see the telescope in action Friday night. The library is hosting a star party at the Janet F. Harte Public Library at 2629 Waldron Road from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Families can view the stars, make a craft and take a trip through a mobile planetarium.

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