Corpus Christi council approves first vote to rezone Flour Bluff property for housing, commercial use

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council passed the first vote to rezone approximately 10 acres in Flour Bluff to single-family to multi-family and small commercial development. City leaders say the goal is to bring more housing and neighborhood businesses to the area, but not all residents support the plan.

The rezoning proposal has drawn opposition from some neighbors who received public hearing notices earlier this month. Andrew Hill, who lives next to the property, was among eight out of 30 residents who opposed the rezone during the public hearing process.

"All of this was falling on deaf ears. It doesn't matter how many people are against it," Hill said.

The opposition triggered a requirement for a supermajority vote at council. Despite the pushback, the vote passed unanimously on October 14.

According to Andrew Dimas with Development Services, the rezoned land could accommodate about 25 single-story duplexes and roughly five to seven commercial spaces.

"I can't really see anything good coming out of this development for the citizens here," Hill said.

Hill's concerns include increased traffic and potential animal displacement in the area. From his backyard deck, he pointed to the proposed development site and expressed worries about environmental impact.

"Corpus Christi prides itself on being the birdies city in America. If you keep destroying habits and encroaching on habits, you're going to lose that title," Hill said.

Lori Meredith, who has lived on Glenoak Drive for about 20 years, questions whether the area's infrastructure can handle the potential project. Her property will be affected on two sides by the development.

"I don't think we need commercial in this neighborhood. I understand the residential, but commercial is going to add a lot of pavement, a lot of impervious surfaces, it's going to add a lot of traffic," Meredith said.

She also raised concerns about water management and drainage issues.

"Adds that much more water problems, sewer problems, again, impervious surfaces. Less places for the water to go," Meredith said.

Both Hill and Meredith say they moved to the area seeking a quiet neighborhood environment.

"I didn't move here to be next to a 10-foot concrete wall," Meredith said.

Andrew Dimas, acknowledged residents' concerns while defending the development process.

"The feelings of the neighborhood are not unfounded. If it was my neighborhood, of course I am going to be concerned about traffic, of course I'm going to be concerned about changes to my natural environment. Where we work with developers is to ensure that that is preserved. We are going to work with the applicant to make sure they build the best product they can absolutely build. And hopefully it will win over some of the folks that are a little weary," Dimas said.

City councilors are expected to hold a final council vote on October 21.

