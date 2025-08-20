City of Corpus Christi, Flour Bluff to hold town hall over library hours change

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — If you're interested in speaking your voice about the recent Janet F. Harte library hours change, this event may be for you.

The City of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff Independent School District will hold a joint town hall meeting to engage with residents in response to the change.

Neighbors who are interested are invited to the Harte Library at 2629 Waldron Road next Monday, August 25, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The city says the updated hours are "necessary to comply with safety requirements," found in Texas Education Code 61.1031.

District 4 Councilwoman Kaylynn Paxson, City Manager Peter Zanoni, and Flour Bluff ISD Superintendent Chris Steinbruck will be at the meeting to address the community's questions.

