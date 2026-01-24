City eyes Oct. 2027 completion for Holly Road Trestle Project

The Holly Road Trestle Project that will connect the Oso Bay Wetlands to Flour Bluff is still moving along, and the community is excited about what's coming.

Shirley Thornton of the Flour Bluff Citizens Council Outdoor Recreation Enhancement Committee, said residents constantly ask about the project's progress.

"Every meeting, Facebook posts, I run into people at HEB. Hey, how's that trestle bridge coming? They're all interested in it," Thornton said.

The city was awarded $13 million by TxDOT for a 15-foot wide bridge over the old train trestle. The grant covers the shared-use hike/bike bridge, landscaping and designated spots for fishermen to fish without interfering with walkers and bikers.

However, the community is hoping for more. Thornton said the designer has agreed to include additional features in the design given the Citizens Council can secure funding.

"We are looking to add a kayak launch and a fish cleaning station which were not included in the grant. So we are already busy looking for those grant dollars for those items," Thornton said.

The project will include a parking lot with space for trailers where the old water tower once stood. Restrooms are also part of the plan, with necessary infrastructure already in place near the parking area.

She added that the project will also benefit residents with limited mobility, giving them access to the Oso Bay Wetlands Park.

Thornton also said the path will create new opportunities for residents, including college students who could bike from Flour Bluff to Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

"I believe it's the reason the president of the college gave us her support on this. She envisioned, as we did, students getting on their bikes, hitting the bridge, they hit Ennis Joslin and ride on out to the university," Thornton said.

"They really want to see this. It will be a point of pride, not just the Bluff but the entire city," Thornton said.

City staff said the project is expected to be complete in October 2027.

