Christian-based after school program "Kingdom Gen" coming to Flour Bluff

Kingdom Gen is a Christian-based after-school fine arts program that will be one of its kind in Flour Bluff. KRIS 6 News reporter Tony Jaramillo was given a tour by the owners, Devante and Brittnee Boll.

On the tour, the Boll's explained how the after-school program will teach theatre, art and dance for grades 1st through 6th.

"All of the classes are going to revolve around biblical foundations, biblical concepts. So the art will have something to do with the Kingdom of God, the dance class will involve worship music. So anything that helps cultivate the children's relationship with the Lord, " Devante said.

Traditionally, after-school programs aren't focused on fine arts. KRIS 6 News asked why Kingdom Gen chose to focus on that subject.

"What better way to engage the children in biblical truth and scripture than with things that they already like and are interested in? I would say the Lord gave us our creative minds our imaginations and our imaginations run wild when we are young, so what better way?" the Boll's said.

The theatre where plays and skits will take place

Kingdom Gen said there is a qualification for teachers.

"At least a one-year background in whatever art they will be applying to teach. And they need to have experience with elementary school children," Brittnee said.

The Boll's are open about their Christian faith but they invite anyone, even if they are of another faith, or do not subscribe to a faith.

"If that child is coming home to those parents and saying, 'This is what I learned about love and how God loves us, this is what I learned about peace, and compassion and forgiveness.' I mean doesn't the world need more than that?" Devante said.

Kingdom Gen is set to open for this upcoming fall semester. For information about pricing and hours visit their website.

