Caribbean Drive to get upgrades to prevent flooding

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — On March 17, Corpus Christi road crews will begin a six-week project to alleviate flooding in the area on Caribbean Drive between Flour Bluff Drive and Roscher Raod. Workers will install box culverts under Caribbean Drive, metal guard rails, and raise and widen the roadway during the construction project.

Caribbean Drive will be closed to through traffic during the construction.

City of Corpus Christi

