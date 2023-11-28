Annual Shop With a Cop program treats kids to shopping spree

Tuesday morning at Walmart in Flour Bluff, a group of Santa's Elves took a group of students on a shopping spree.

The elves, also known as Corpus Christi's finest police officers, were taking part in the annual 'Shop with a Cop' program. The officers were paired up with 40 students for this holiday shopping spree.

The students got to pick out items like clothes, hygiene product sand shoes.

"This is just a program to be able to build the gap between the officers, cause you know when most of the time when kids deal with us, its in bad light or somethings happening and this is a way for us to turn it around and if they need us we are here for them," said Lt. Javier Cantu with the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Lieutenant Cantu also said that they are still taking donations for Shop with a Cop.

For more information, check out their Facebook page.

