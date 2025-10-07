First of three supermoons lit up the Coastal Bend sky with October’s Harvest Moon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Last night, the brilliant Harvest Moon illuminated the Coastal Bend sky, kicking off a spectacular trilogy of supermoons for this season.

This astronomical phenomenon occurs when the moon reaches its closest approach to Earth during its orbital path, creating the illusion of a larger and more radiant lunar display. The term "Harvest Moon" originates from its seasonal timing — it's the full moon that falls closest to the beginning of autumn.

In past centuries, this moon's intense brightness allowed farmers to extend their workday well into the night, helping them complete their crop harvest before winter's arrival.

Sky enthusiasts in South Texas have captured some incredible images of the moon, particularly dramatic right after sunset and throughout the early morning hours. Last night's supermoon is just the beginning, with two additional supermoons scheduled in the upcoming months, offering astronomy lovers an exciting autumn viewing season.

What is a “supermoon”?

According to NASA, a “supermoon” occurs when the full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to the Earth in its orbit, known as its perigee.

Since the moon’s orbit is elliptical, it reaches its perigee and its apogee each time it revolves around the planet, and the “supermoon” coincides with that perigee on multiple occasions in a row.

While the term “supermoon” isn’t an official term according to NASA, it’s typically used to describe a full moon that comes within 90% of its perigee from Earth.

Here's a look at some of the photos that were shared in the Coastal Bend Weather Watchers Facebook group:

CBWW "Just a Glimpse Of The Moon tonight, Nothing to Wild" - Vanessa M. Medina

CBWW Photo posted by South Texas Haunts

CBWW "My 14-year-old daughter captured the full moon last night with her telescope. It has a feature that lets you take a picture with your phone, very cool!" - Holly Sanchez

CBWW "Moon over the Oso tonight!!" - Christine Delong

CBWW "Harvest moon this morning" - Mary R. Pena

CBWW "The moon this morning. My camera batteries are dead so I used my phone." - Jack Camplain