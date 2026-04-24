First-of-its-kind ceremony at Tuloso-Midway honors students entering military

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As graduation nears, some Coastal Bend seniors are choosing a path of service, and for the first time, their commitment will be celebrated with a signing ceremony of their own.

Tuloso-Midway High School will host its first-ever military enlistment signing ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 24, at the campus performing arts center. The event is open to the public and will include students from multiple area schools.

Organizers say the ceremony was created to recognize future service members in the same way student-athletes are honored when they sign to play college sports.

Nearly a dozen students are expected to participate this year, with invitations extended to neighboring campuses. School leaders hope to grow the event in the coming years, expanding participation and establishing it as a lasting tradition across the region.

Among those being recognized is Aiden Hallock, a senior at Tuloso-Midway High School who has committed to the U.S. Marine Corps.

“It’s important to recognize the people going into the military,” Hallock said. “It’s a big sacrifice, your mind, your body, and it deserves respect.”

Hallock’s path to enlistment has been shaped by both family influence and personal ambition. Born in North Carolina and having lived in Louisiana before moving to the Coastal Bend about five years ago, he now lives with his grandfather, a retired Army combat veteran who served more than two decades, including deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan and Kosovo.

Though his grandfather rarely shared detailed stories, the impact of his service was clear.

“You expect most veterans not to get into specifics,” Hallock said.

His interest in the military began early, inspired by time spent with his grandfather visiting a base and a fascination with military police units. Initially planning to join the Army, Hallock said his direction changed after hearing the Marine Corps hymn during a Junior ROTC inspection.

“I’d never felt that way about any other song,” he said. “I had to look into it.”

Now committed to the Marine Corps, Hallock has signed a Marine Guard contract. After boot camp, he will complete infantry training and then attend security forces school in Quantico, Virginia, where he will train to protect high-value and classified assets.

At Tuloso-Midway, he credits the school’s opportunities and his involvement in NJROTC for helping prepare him.

“It gives you the foundation, discipline, leadership, confidence,” he said.

A self-described history enthusiast, Hallock said his studies have deepened his understanding of military service and its responsibilities. Despite the risks and current worldwide conflicts, he said fear has not shaped his decision.

“When you’re with your brothers and a community you fit into, that’s what matters,” he said.

He also encourages other young people to consider military service, pointing to benefits such as education, health care and leadership experience.

“There’s no downside to trying,” he said. “You’re gaining skills that carry into any career. At the end of the day, you have to decide what kind of future you’re going after.”

As he prepares for graduation and a celebration with family and friends, Hallock said he feels ready for what comes next, even as he continues to prepare.

“I’ve got a couple more things to work on,” he said. “But overall, I feel ready.”

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