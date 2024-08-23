First look inside the USS Kingsville

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The ship USS Kingsville is set to be homeported in San Diego, California. But before its final destination, it stopped in Corpus Christi before its commissioning ceremony.

According to Navy officials, LCSs operate in near shore, and open ocean environments. The USS Kingsville is also a Hybrid surface combatant, meaning it is equipped with mine warfare capabilities.

The walls inside of the ship are silver, because they are made of aluminum. This is because the ship is lighter in weight, and is built to mover faster than most ships. The aluminum also helps maintain the structural integrity of the ship in case of a fire.

Fernando Arevalo The alluminum walls of the USS Kingsville help maintain the ships integrity in case of fire.



“The technology on board allows us to multiply our sailors capabilities. On other types of war ships you will have a 5 sailor team operating in the pilot house, wheras we only have two. As well as a high level of automation, allows our controlling stations to have a more hands on role, conducting operations as well as directing it," USS Kingsville Commanding Officer Ludwig Man III said.

The USS Kingsville is named after the city of Kingsville, Texas and the King Ranch.

There are references to the ships name throughout including a Javelina head hanging in the halls of the ship. This also makes it the only combat ship named after a city in Texas.

Fernando Arevalo A javelina head hangs in the halls of the USS Kingsville as a reference to the origin of the ships name



About 80 sailors and 12 officers are on board the ship that had undergone numerous amounts of training in Mobile, Alabama where the ship was christened.

The USS Kingsville will have its commissioning ceremony this Saturday, Aug. 24 at 10 am.

The events will not be open to the public. Those interested in viewing the ceremony live may do so here, www.dvidshub.net/webcast/34091[dvidshub.net].

The public can obtain additional information through the commissioning committee website at https://www.usskingsvillecommissioning.org/[ussaugustacommissioning.org].