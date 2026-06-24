Fireworks stands open for the 4th of July celebrate but be aware of the rules

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fireworks stands are open ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, but there are rules residents need to know before they light up.

While fireworks are legal to purchase, setting them off inside city limits is illegal. Those caught doing so can face thousands of dollars in fines.

This past New Year's Eve, police received 81 calls for fireworks that night, including reports of 2 structure fires, 2 fence fires, 10 trash fires and 12 grass fires — all caused by fireworks.

In Texas, fireworks stands are allowed to operate from June 24 to July 5. They can also open from Dec. 20 to Jan. 1.

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