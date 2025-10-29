Firefighters respond to house fire on Vaky St. near Ray High School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A house on the 1000 block of Vaky Street near Ray High School was damaged following a fire Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred around 8 a.m. at the corner of Vaky Street and Staples Street, according to the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

All five people who were inside the home at the time of the fire escaped without injury, CCFD said. Fire crews in Corpus Christi are investigating the cause of the house fire that displaced five people.

The fire chief on scene said crews expect to respond to more house fire calls as temperatures drop and conditions become drier.