Fire damages roof of Corpus Christi home, no injuries reported

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi home was damaged after a fire broke out this afternoon near Coahuila and Los Robles Street.

When fire crews arrived on scene, smoke was coming from the front of the house and the roof. Upon entering the home, firefighters discovered the fire was contained to the roof area.

Investigators were called to determine the cause of the fire. No one was injured in the incident.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

