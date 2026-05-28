Fire breaks out at Citgo East plant on Refinery Row

A fire has broken out at the Citgo East Plant on the city's northside.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. Thursday and sent plumes of smoke across the northside. The fire appeared to be put out just before 2 p.m.

KRIS 6 News The fire from the Citgo East plant sent plumes of smoke across the city's northside.

According to Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni, two teams with the Refinery Terminal Fire Company were on scene and put out the fire.

According to Corpus Christi Fire Chief Brandon Wade, it appears a gasoline pump between three tanks caught on fire. Crews shut off valves and the RTFC team of firefighters began fighting the blaze.

Luckily, no one was injured.

The fire department has units in the area monitoring the air and the situation.

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