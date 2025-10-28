Find out if registered sex offenders are living in your neighborhood before going out trick-or-treating

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Halloween coming up this Friday, parents should be aware of registered sex offenders in their neighborhoods before sending children out trick-or-treating in Corpus Christi.

We did a search of neighboring sex offenders near the KRIS 6 studio, and you may be surprised at what we found.

SEARCH: Check your neighborhood by address to learn if there are registered sex offenders living near you.

Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treating:

Ensure costumes are bright and reflective or add reflective tape to darker costumes as this helps drivers see trick-or-treaters at night.

Use face paint instead of masks that could obstruct a child’s vision.

Walk on sidewalks and utilize crosswalks.

Carry glow sticks, flashlights or wearable lights to increase overall visibility.

Use soft and flexible accessories such as pirate swords or wands that are not sharp.

In the event you get separated, have a prearranged meet-up location.

Travel with adult supervision and stay in familiar neighborhoods.

Discuss the importance of only visiting well-lit houses and never entering a stranger’s home or car for candy.

Make sure children know the phone number of an adult and how to call 911 in case they become lost.

After trick-or-treating, take all goodies home for an adult to inspect before eating, and never consume any items that don’t have a wrapper.

You can also search for sexual offenders on the Nueces County Sheriff's app by clicking here.