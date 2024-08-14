Favor honors 6 local Corpus Christi restaurants with 'Best in Texas' 2024 Awards

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Favor Delivery, the only delivery app created by Texans for Texans, compiled a list of the best restaurants across the Lone Star State.

Favor’s Best in Texas 2024 awards honors 36 local restaurants across some of the Texas-based delivery app’s most popular cuisines and categories — including American, Mexican, Asian, Italian, barbecue, and dessert.

The Best in Texas 2024 winners for the Corpus Christi area are House of Burgers, Kiko's, Jaja Cafe, Sam and Louie's Pizza, Silverado Smokehouse, and Sugarbakers.

The winners were also selected for exemplifying Texas hospitality by always providing the best user experience, following through with quick delivery times, and upholding an excellent customer service rating.

The owner of JaJa Cafe, Doris Fang, said the customer's positive reviews are what keep her and her staff motivated.

"They follow the Google reviews. They travel from all over the country to Corpus Christi. That encourages us to keep going," said Fang.

Despite inflation, Fang decided to keep her portions large because, she said, owning a business is not always about the money but rather helping the community get ahead in life.

"We try to keep the customers happy and give them what they want. God gave me the mission and I pray every day to help me run the business," added Fang.

The full list of Best in Texas 2024 winners [favordelivery-dot-yamm-track.appspot.com] across Corpus Christi includes:

