Father's plea: 'put your guns down' after Daughter's death by stray bullet.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While some are celebrating the new year tonight, for one Corpus Christi family, the occasion is a painful reminder of their 11-year-old daughter’s death.

On New Year’s Eve 2023, Amethyst Silva was killed by a stray bullet while celebrating with her family outside the Allure Apartments on the Southside.

Her devastated father, Robert Silva is now pleading with the community to celebrate safely.

“Just please put your guns down, from one broken father to all of you all, you don’t want to have to live like this.” Silva said.

Police are echoing Silva’s message, reminding everyone that celebratory gunfire is not only dangerous—it’s illegal.

The penalty for reckless gunfire is a Class A misdemeanor, carrying fines of up to $4,000 and up to one year in jail. If someone is injured, those charges can escalate to manslaughter or deadly conduct.

In Amethyst’s case, the two men involved were charged with deadly conduct because the bullet that killed Amethyst was never found.

Amethyst’s family hopes her story will remind others that one careless act can destroy lives. They plan to hold a candlelight vigil tomorrow at the Allure Apartments starting at 5:30 p.m. They will hold 11 minutes of silence, one minute for every year of Amethyst's life.