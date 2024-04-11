Father of Jerry Zamora III fears hospital policies put his son back in danger

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — On Monday, Jerry Zamora III was found safe after he'd gone missing on Feb. 20.

But after reuniting with his family, more trouble ensued.

“Right now he’s on his own. Practically that’s what it is and I don’t want him to come out…” an emotional Jerry ZamoraII, the father of Jerry Zamora III, said.

23-year-old Jerry Zamora III was found safe at the Sunrise Food Store in Northwest Corpus Christi on Monday. He was taken to Christus Spohn Hospital Shoreline to be evaluated.

“I could only see him for like two hours and then that’s it," his father said. "They give the evaluation, they did blood work, everything, the whole treatment stuff. After that, well you can’t see him anymore.”

Zamora II said he has a medical power of attorney for his son. It gives him the ability to help make medical decisions for his son, who has catatonia schizophrenia. However, he said the hospital wouldn’t honor it and was told they are treating Jerry Zamora III is a legal adult.

“He’s older and they’re trying to say he can make his own decisions and he can’t because of his mental illness,” Zamora II said.

Jerry Zamora III had been off his medication for more than a month while he was missing.

On Tuesday, Christus Spohn Hospital Shoreline sent him to the Medical Behavioral Hospital of Clear Lake in Houston. Jerry Zamora said he wasn't told where his son was being sent, but knew he'd get treatment to get put back on his medication.

Again, Zamora II couldn't talk to his son. He told them he has medical power of attorney, but he said they ignored it and said he needs a code to speak to his son.

“I understand that they’re doing their job, the doctors, everybody, but it’s sad. They need their family, if not, it’s not going to work,” he said.

Hospital staff wouldn't hand the phone to Jerry Zamora III. They told Zamora II his son would have to willingly call him. However, because of Jerry Zamora III's mental illness, he doesn’t just pick the phone up to call people, so he can’t give his father the code.

If Jerry Zamora III is being treated as an adult, he may be able to make the decision to check out of the hospital on his own.

Now Zamora II fears his son could end up being released, without notice, and could end up missing once again.

“Right now he’s probably just, to his self. He’s not talking to nobody. All he’s probably doing is eating and everything, whatever he’s doing, but he’s not going to cooperate with nobody,” he said.

Zamora has been reaching out to organizations, advocacy groups looking for any help as to why his medical power of attorney isn’t being honored and how he can help his son.

Jerry Zamora III is expected to have a short stay in Houston. His father is hoping the hospital calls him before his son is released.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.