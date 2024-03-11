CCPD and family searching for another missing 23-year-old man

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The family of another missing man in the Coastal Bend area is asking the public for help in locating their loved one.

23-year-old Jerry Zamora III was last seen at the Cimarron Hiking Trails on Feb. 20, 2024.

According to Jerry Zamora's family, he suffers from a severe medical condition, Catatonia Schizophrenia. Zamora forgets certain information and sometimes cannot comprehend people, having very limited responses.

Jerry Zamora III was last seen wearing a Black hoodie, black cutoff pants, sandals, no socks, and a green backpack.

If you have any information that may assist Investigators or know the whereabouts of Jerry Zamora III, please call the Corpus Christi Police Department directly by calling (361) 886-2840 or by calling (361) 886-2600.

