Father of deceased TAMUCC student pushes for answers

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Randy Harris shared a flyer with KRIS 6 News on Monday detailing information about another reward associated with the disappearance and death of his son Caleb.

Alexis Scott

The flyer, showing a picture of Caleb smiling, offers a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the 21-year-old’s death.

Harris told KRIS 6 Neighborhood News Reporter Alexis Scott that he and his family planned to meet with Corpus Christi Police. KRIS 6 News has reached out to the department to ask if the Harris family has met with the department and what new information is available about the Harris homicide investigation.

Harris told KRIS 6 Neighborhood News Reporter Alexis Scott in part, through messages, his son was murdered, and police are not being truthful.

KRIS 6 News reported on June 24 when Corpus Christi city workers doing maintenance at the Perry Place wastewater lift station discovered remains inside a wastewater collection well and called police. According to the Corpus Christi Police Blotter, forensic analysts with the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification (UNTCHI) determined the remains found in the collection well were most likely Caleb Harris.

The Texas A&M – Corpus Christi student disappeared in March, according to family. Police said Harris was last seen picking up an Uber Eats order outside his off-campus apartment complex on Ennis Joslin Road called The Cottages.

The Harris family declined KRIS 6 News request for an interview about the flyer, meeting with police and push for answers. The family stated they wanted to properly grieve.

